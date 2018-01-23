Margot Robbie Brings 'I, Tonya' Home to Australia Ahead of Oscar Nom Announcement!

Top Stories
Tue, 23 January 2018 at 10:44 am

Margot Robbie is all smiles while hitting the pink carpet at the premiere of critically-acclaimed film I, Tonya held on Tuesday (January 23) in Sydney, Australia.

The 27-year-old Australian actress was accompanied at the event by director Craig Gillespie.

That same day, Margot was spotted keeping it cool and casual in sunglasses, a Gucci t-shirt and blue jeans while arriving at Sydney Airport.

Margot has just been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Tonya Harding in the film. The movie is also nominated for Best Film Editing and Allison Janney scored a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Michael Lo Sordo dress and jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
Credit: Brook Mitchell; Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
