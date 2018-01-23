Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina & Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 11:52 am

Marion Cotillard, Rita Ora & Isabelle Huppert Chanel Paris Fashion Show

Marion Cotillard and Rita Ora strike a pose while attending the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 Show held as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris, France

The 42-year-old actress and the 27-year-old entertainer were joined at the event by Isabelle Huppert, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, director Sofia Coppola and Sasha Luss, as they all sat front row of the presentation.

“Incredible show @chanelofficial @karllagerfeld as usual,” Rita captioned with her Instagram post with Karl Lagerfeld. “So dreamy and magical! I love you always! #chanelfamily goodbye #PFW till next time!”

Marion recently released a statement saying she would “question more” before working on another Woody Allen project – Read it here!


Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
