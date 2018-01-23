Marion Cotillard, Rita Ora & Isabelle Huppert Chanel Paris Fashion Show

Marion Cotillard and Rita Ora strike a pose while attending the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 Show held as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris, France

The 42-year-old actress and the 27-year-old entertainer were joined at the event by Isabelle Huppert, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, director Sofia Coppola and Sasha Luss, as they all sat front row of the presentation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Marion Cotillard

“Incredible show @chanelofficial @karllagerfeld as usual,” Rita captioned with her Instagram post with Karl Lagerfeld. “So dreamy and magical! I love you always! #chanelfamily goodbye #PFW till next time!”

Marion recently released a statement saying she would “question more” before working on another Woody Allen project – Read it here!