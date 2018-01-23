Mark Wahlberg Responds to Steroid Use Allegations

Mark Wahlberg is responding to allegations that he uses steroids.

A report emerged that suggested a jailed steroids dealer, Richard Rodriguez, dealt the performance enhancing drugs to Mark. Mark is denying everything.

“All natural baby, all the time,” Mark told TMZ. Later, Mark flexed his bicep and said, “That’s hard work baby.”

“If you wanna do something right, you gotta work hard,” Mark added.

