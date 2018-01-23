Top Stories
Tue, 23 January 2018 at 11:54 am

Mark Wahlberg Responds to Steroid Use Allegations

Mark Wahlberg Responds to Steroid Use Allegations

Mark Wahlberg is responding to allegations that he uses steroids.

A report emerged that suggested a jailed steroids dealer, Richard Rodriguez, dealt the performance enhancing drugs to Mark. Mark is denying everything.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

“All natural baby, all the time,” Mark told TMZ. Later, Mark flexed his bicep and said, “That’s hard work baby.”

“If you wanna do something right, you gotta work hard,” Mark added.

See a gallery of photos of Mark on the beach this winter showing off his shirtless physique…
