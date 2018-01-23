Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted at Age 12

Kaya Scodelario is opening about suffering from sexual assault back when she was a child.

Back in October, the 25-year-old Maze Runner star took part in the #MeToo Movement and revealed on Twitter that she was allegedly sexually assaulted when she was only 12-years-old.

“It’s taken me 13 years to say #MeToo. He is still protected by ‘family members’ in Brazil. They’ve told lies to papers to try to silence me,” Kaya tweeted at the time.

During a recent interview, Kaya opened up more about her story and shared that she hopes that this abuse doesn’t “define” her.

“I am now dealing with a new side of it, which is this,” Kaya told Metro UK. “I will be asked about it forever now. I hope it doesn’t define me but it will always be under my name and I accept that – but I am proud I was brave enough to do it and I am grateful for the support I had from friends.”

“I remember thinking that if I was 12-years-old and I had this horrific thing happen to me but I saw a woman I admired speaking up about it, it would have made me feel less guilty, and it would have inspired me to think ‘this won’t hold me back, this is something that has happened but I am not a victim,’ ” Kaya continued. “So I thought if I can do that for one person then I owe it to my 12-year-old self.”