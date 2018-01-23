Miley Cyrus Takes Her Dog for a Hike in Studio City

Miley Cyrus takes her dog Mary Jane for a walk on Tuesday afternoon (January 23) in Studio City, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer rocked a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt, leggings, and sneakers as she enjoyed a her afternoon hike.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month, Miley jetted off to Australia to help fiance Liam Hemsworth celebrate his 28th birthday.

On Liam‘s actual birthday, Miley took to her social media to share a few super sweet photos of the couple along with message to her “very vest friend.”