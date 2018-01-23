Miranda Lambert Might Have Thrown Shade at Ex Blake Shelton With 'Little Red Wagon' Lyric Change

Did Miranda Lambert throw a (not so) subtle diss at her ex-boyfriend Blake Shelton?

The 34-year-old country singer changed the lyrics to her song “Little Red Wagon” on the opening night of her Livin’ Like the Hippies tour.

The original lyrics feature the line “I live in Oklahoma,” but Miranda replaced them with “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” during the live show.

She got lots of applause from the audience for the switch.

Miranda and Blake lived in his home state of Oklahoma during their four-year marriage before they called it quits in 2015.

Blake is now dating Gwen Stefani, and they made sure to let fans know how much they enjoyed their time in state over the holidays.

Watch a fan video from the concert below!