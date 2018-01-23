Naomi Watts Debuts Her Female-Focused Shakespeare Film at Sundance 2018

Naomi Watts walks the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Ophelia during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Monday night (January 22) in Park City, Utah.

The Oscar-nominated actress was joined by co-stars Tom Felton, Devon Terrell, and George MacKay, as well as director Claire McCarthy.

Daisy Ridley, who plays the title character in the movie, was not able to make it to the premiere.

Ophelia is a re-telling of the Shakespeare play Hamlet told from the perspective of Ophelia, the female lead.

Also pictured inside: Naomi staying hydrated with a bottle of LIFEWTR while out and about in Park City.