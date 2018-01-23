New to Netflix in February 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Revealed!

Netflix just released the full list of movies and television programs being added to the streaming service beginning on February 1.

Included in the list is an Angelina Jolie movie, some George Clooney titles, Brad Pitt films, and more!

In addition, this is a big month for Netflix Originals, which include Altered Carbon, the Queer Eye reboot, and more.

If you missed it, find out what movies & TV shows are leaving Netflix in February as well.

So be sure to check out this list and start planning your binge-watching in February!

Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February…

Full List of Titles Heading to Netflix in February

Available February 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Available February 2

Altered Carbon: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

Available February 7

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available February 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 17

Blood Money

Available February 18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 20

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2–– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 21

Forgotten— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Available February 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Available February 23

Marseille: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

Available February 26

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

Available February 27

Derren Brown: The Push— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish— NETFLIX ORIGINAL