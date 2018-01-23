New to Netflix in February 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Revealed!
Netflix just released the full list of movies and television programs being added to the streaming service beginning on February 1.
Included in the list is an Angelina Jolie movie, some George Clooney titles, Brad Pitt films, and more!
In addition, this is a big month for Netflix Originals, which include Altered Carbon, the Queer Eye reboot, and more.
If you missed it, find out what movies & TV shows are leaving Netflix in February as well.
So be sure to check out this list and start planning your binge-watching in February!
Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February…
Full List of Titles Heading to Netflix in February
Available February 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Available February 2
Altered Carbon: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 6
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1
Available February 7
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 8
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Available February 9
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 14
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 15
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 16
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 17
Blood Money
Available February 18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 19
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 20
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2–– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 21
Forgotten— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
Available February 22
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Available February 23
Marseille: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 24
Jeepers Creepers 3
Available February 26
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
Available February 27
Derren Brown: The Push— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish— NETFLIX ORIGINAL