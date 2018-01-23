Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina &amp; Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Reality Stars Christina & Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 6:30 am

Norman Reedus Rocks Black Leather Jacket While Out in NYC

Norman Reedus Rocks Black Leather Jacket While Out in NYC

Norman Reedus looked cool in all black while taking a stroll in the Big Apple!

The 49-year-old Walking Dead star talked on his phone as he enjoyed his Sunday (January 21) in New York City.

He sported a black leather jacket with lots of silver zippers and buttons, along with black jeans and black shoes with brown laces.

Earlier this month, Norman joined his girlfriend Diane Kruger at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards.

They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Golden Globes that same week.

ICYMI, see photos of the duo cuddling on the beach during their recent romantic getaway in Costa Rica.
Just Jared on Facebook
norman reedus rocks black leather jacket while out in nyc 01
norman reedus rocks black leather jacket while out in nyc 02
norman reedus rocks black leather jacket while out in nyc 03
norman reedus rocks black leather jacket while out in nyc 04
norman reedus rocks black leather jacket while out in nyc 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Norman Reedus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey definitely isn't getting stolen this year - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne rocked a new hairstyle at Sundance - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick made Kourtney Kardashian cry because of her new boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ryan Reynolds is bringing a board game to life - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is the face of John Varvatos' new campaign - Just Jared Jr