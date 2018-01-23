Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced just moments ago, and there were a few surprising people and movies left off of the list this year.

Every year, there are always some movies and people left off of the list, but some of the snubs this year were especially surprising. If you missed it, you can check out the full list of Academy Award nominees right here.

The 2018 Oscars are set to air on Sunday (March 4) with Jimmy Kimmel as host. Stay tuned!

Who do you think was snubbed? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Click through the slideshow to see some of the biggest snubs left off of this year’s Oscar nominations…