Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina & Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 9:30 am

The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced just moments ago, and there were a few surprising people and movies left off of the list this year.

Every year, there are always some movies and people left off of the list, but some of the snubs this year were especially surprising. If you missed it, you can check out the full list of Academy Award nominees right here.

The 2018 Oscars are set to air on Sunday (March 4) with Jimmy Kimmel as host. Stay tuned!

Who do you think was snubbed? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Click through the slideshow to see some of the biggest snubs left off of this year’s Oscar nominations…
Photos: Getty
  • OK

    I think “The Greatest Showman” was snubbed with only one nomination for best song.

  • jennykomba

    Poor Jolie

  • Taylor Hort

    Holly Hunter in The Big Sick

  • MaisyDaisy

    Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson both deserve Oscar nods for saying EL James’s words with a straight face. Seriously. Her writing is s…i…t and Jamie and Dakota made both Fifty Shades films huge money makers worldwide.

  • MaisyDaisy

    They were afraid she’d be too skinny and too weak to hold the Oscar if she won. Nourish your body, Angelina. It’s the only one you’ve got.

  • suzybel

    Welp, it looks like Jolie lost another one.

  • moody

    thank jeebus.

  • jennykomba

    Agreed

  • Flawlessme

    Hate the term snubbed. Just means they picked other films and performances.