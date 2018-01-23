Reese Witherspoon Sends Love to Five Female Oscar Noms!

Reese Witherspoon knows what it feels like to get an Oscar nomination and even win the award, so she is helping celebrate some of this year’s nominees.

The 41-year-old actress took to Twitter to send love to Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep, Best Supporting Actress nominees Mary J. Blige and Octavia Spencer, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominee Greta Gerwig, and Best Cinematography nominee Rachel Morrison.

“.@maryjblige you are incredible. Phenomenal performance!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” she told the singer, also nominated for Best Original Song.

“I loved all the scenes in #ThePost where Meryl Streep is the only woman in a room of men trying to find her voice as they all talk over her. Incredibly moving performance! Love Meryl!” Reese wrote about Meryl.

“You are so inspiring, Rachel!” she told the cinematographer.

“Big congrats to #GretaGerwig!! She is the first female director to be nominated for an #Oscar in 8 years! Everyone should see @LadyBirdMovie. It’s uplifting, funny, and also made me cry. #LadyBird #OscarNoms,” she added about Greta.

“Yesss!!! So well deserved,” Reese said about Octavia, a former fellow winner.

Pictured inside: Reese running errands on Tuesday (January 23) in Los Angeles.