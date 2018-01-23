Robert Pattinson & Mia Wasikowska Join a Mini Horse at Their Sundance Premiere!

Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska pose for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Damsel during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday (January 23) in Park City, Utah.

The film is about a businessman (Pattinson) who travels west to join his fiancee (Wasikowska) in the mountains.

In the movie, Rob‘s character travels around with a mini horse named Butterscotch and he was joined at the premiere by Daisy, the actual mini horse who appears in the film!

