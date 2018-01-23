Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 2:01 am

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Agoura Hills Lunch Date

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Agoura Hills Lunch Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were spotted grabbing lunch together on Monday (January 22) in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Sofia paired her white sweater with black leather pants and matching boots, styling her hair into a sleek ponytail and accessorizing with a Louis Vuitton backpack purse.

Scott kept it casual in a long-sleeve plaid shirt over a black tee, green pants, and white sneakers.

Also pictured inside: Sofia attending the kick-off for Sony’s Lost in Music earlier this week at the Avalon in Los Angeles.
  • Hattie McDish

    Kourtney Klone.

  Teresa


