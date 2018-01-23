Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Couple Up at TV Awards in London

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton hit the red carpet together at the 2018 National Television Awards held at the O2 Arena on Tuesday (January 23) in London, England.

The 21-year-old actress and the 23-year-old actor star together on the Netflix series Stranger Things and they’re also a couple in real life!

While attending the SAG Awards just two days before, Natalia was asked about what she loves best about working with Charlie.

“He’s alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” Natalia joked with Us Weekly. “No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with.”

