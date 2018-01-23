Tessa Thompson Supports Ava DuVernay & Female Directors at Sundance

Tessa Thompson is fangirling over female directors!

The Sorry to Bother You actress showed her support for several female directors at the Women at Sundance Brunch on Monday (January 22) at The Shop in Park City, Utah.

Tessa donned a Lingua Franca sweater that read “Ava, Greta, Patty & Dee” for Ava DuVernay, Greta Gerwig, Patty Jenkins and Dee Rees.

Once Ava saw the sweater, she took her Twitter to send love to Tessa.

“This just made my Monday. Much love to you, @TessaThompson_x. And love to all who understand that a lack of women directors is to film/TV what one hand is to clapping,” Ava wrote.

Tessa replied, “I had this sweater special made for this day, by @linguafrancanyc — I have more fangirl ones in mind too. Love you @ava — We will forever clap back until women get to steer the ship equally.”