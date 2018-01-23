'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

The preview for the This Is Us episode airing after the 2018 Super Bowl has been released and it will give you chills, seriously.

Before reading the rest of this post, beware of spoilers from the latest episode!

The one big question that fans of This Is Us have had since the beginning of the series was “how did Jack die?” The mystery surrounding the death of Milo Ventimiglia‘s character has been a constant part of the storyline, but we still haven’t found out all the answers.

Now, “all of your questions will be answered” in the new episode. During the episode that aired on January 23, we saw that Jack turned off a crock pot (gifted to him and Rebecca by their neighbor 17 years earlier), but that it didn’t turn off properly and it lit on fire in the middle of the night.

In the next episode, the Pearson family wakes up in the middle of the night to find their home in flames and Jack tries to save everyone.

Set your DVR to record extra time on Sunday, February 4 in case the big game runs over!