Tiffany Haddish Couldn't Pronounce Daniel Kaluuya's Name While Announcing Oscar Noms

Tiffany Haddish helped announce the Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning (January 23), but it looks like she should have spent a little more time practicing the pronunciation of the possible nominees’ names!

The 38-year-old actress, who was snubbed of a nomination for her work in Girls Trip, had trouble pronouncing the names of nominees like Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya and Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino.

“Daniel Kool-yay… Kal-a-loo… Kall-elujah… Daniel Kall-elujah — You know it, he know his name!” Tiffany said while trying to pronounce Daniel‘s name.

