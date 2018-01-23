Top Stories
'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 5:49 pm

Tiffany Haddish Couldn't Pronounce Daniel Kaluuya's Name While Announcing Oscar Noms

Tiffany Haddish Couldn't Pronounce Daniel Kaluuya's Name While Announcing Oscar Noms

Tiffany Haddish helped announce the Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning (January 23), but it looks like she should have spent a little more time practicing the pronunciation of the possible nominees’ names!

The 38-year-old actress, who was snubbed of a nomination for her work in Girls Trip, had trouble pronouncing the names of nominees like Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya and Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino.

“Daniel Kool-yay… Kal-a-loo… Kall-elujah… Daniel Kall-elujah — You know it, he know his name!” Tiffany said while trying to pronounce Daniel‘s name.

Watch the full announcement video below!
    unprofessional. thats what I call that. anyone that misspells a name on that platform is an unprofessional moron.

  • Jules

    She was ridiculous and couldn’t pronounce most of the names of the people nominated then proceeded to laugh at her own stupidity.

  • M9365

    They should have prepared her better. Maybe they didn’t tell the announcers the names beforehand and she might be near-sighted and couldn’t read the teleprompter! It’s not a big deal. On the bright side, at least she’s black, so no one will say she racist for not being able to pronounce the black nominees’ names.

  • Anna Nguyen

    snub? not really.