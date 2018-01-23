Yara Shahidi, Ella Purnell & Ellie Bamber Look Chic at Chanel Spring Summer 2018 Fashion Show!

Yara Shahidi, Ella Purnell and Ellie Bamber look stylish and fierce!

The three stars were all in attendance at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris, France.

Coco Konig was also in attendance at the show.

Yara‘s had a fabulous week already: she hit the red carpet alongside her Black-ish co-stars at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles. Plus, the Black-ish spin-off show Grown-ish was just renewed for a second season on Freeform!