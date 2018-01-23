Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Oscars 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin During Day Date With Alex Rodriguez - See Pics!

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Oscars 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off the List?

Reality Stars Christina &amp; Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Reality Stars Christina & Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce (Details)

Tue, 23 January 2018 at 11:32 am

Yara Shahidi, Ella Purnell & Ellie Bamber Look Chic at Chanel Spring Summer 2018 Fashion Show!

Yara Shahidi, Ella Purnell & Ellie Bamber Look Chic at Chanel Spring Summer 2018 Fashion Show!

Yara Shahidi, Ella Purnell and Ellie Bamber look stylish and fierce!

The three stars were all in attendance at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yara Shahidi

Coco Konig was also in attendance at the show.

Yara‘s had a fabulous week already: she hit the red carpet alongside her Black-ish co-stars at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles. Plus, the Black-ish spin-off show Grown-ish was just renewed for a second season on Freeform!
Just Jared on Facebook
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 00
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 01
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 02
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 04
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 07
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 08
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 09
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 10
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 11
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 12
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 13
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 14
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 15
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 16
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 55
chanel spring summer 2018 fashion paris 99

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Coco Konig, Ella Purnell, Ellie Bamber, Yara Shahidi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey definitely isn't getting stolen this year - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne rocked a new hairstyle at Sundance - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick made Kourtney Kardashian cry because of her new boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ryan Reynolds is bringing a board game to life - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is the face of John Varvatos' new campaign - Just Jared Jr