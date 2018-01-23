Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey: 'The Middle' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Top Stories
Tue, 23 January 2018 at 6:11 pm

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey have teamed up for a new single called “The Middle,” which you can listen to right here!

The collaborative track was released on Tuesday (January 23).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Marren Morris

“We worked really hard on this record to get it just right and it feels great to be able to finally share it with everyone. It was super fun working with Maren because she is clearly an amazing singer and very talented musician,” Zedd says.

“And, I always love working with Grey because we push ourselves to make the best music possible and the end result is incredible.”

Listen to “The Middle” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!
Photos: Nick Walker
