Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey: 'The Middle' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey have teamed up for a new single called “The Middle,” which you can listen to right here!

The collaborative track was released on Tuesday (January 23).

“We worked really hard on this record to get it just right and it feels great to be able to finally share it with everyone. It was super fun working with Maren because she is clearly an amazing singer and very talented musician,” Zedd says.

“And, I always love working with Grey because we push ourselves to make the best music possible and the end result is incredible.”

Listen to "The Middle" below!

Read the lyrics inside!