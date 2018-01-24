Alex Rodriguez Has Hitting Contest with 22-Month-Old Viral Sensation Asher Willig on 'The Tonight Show'

Alex Rodriguez met his match during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (January 23)!

The 42-year-old former baseball player faced off against 22-month-old Asher Willig in a soft toss hitting competition. Asher became a viral sensation when his dad posted a video of him hitting ball after ball on Instagram.

“Asher saw me hit in my last year, so he’s not really intimidated,” Alex joked.

Alex also chats with Jimmy about joining ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball as an analyst and his involvement with Shark Tank



A-Rod Has Hitting Contest with 22-Month-Old Baseball Prodigy





Alex Rodriguez Always Sides with the Women on Shark Tank