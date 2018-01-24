Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 2:36 am

Anika Noni Rose Shows Off New Red Hair at Sundance!

Anika Noni Rose Shows Off New Red Hair at Sundance!

Anika Noni Rose speaks on the Bentonville Film Festival’s panel discussion about the importance of diversity and inclusion on Saturday (January 20) in Park City, Utah.

The Tony-winning actress, who showed off her new fierce red hair, was joined by fellow actors Colman Domingo, Jay Ellis, and Janina Gavankar for the discussion, which highlighted the need for more female and diverse characters on-screen and how that influences society off-screen.

The event was held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and presented by Google. It was held at the DIRECTV Lodge presented by AT&T.

Anika was at the festival to premiere her movie Assassination Nation, which is currently the highest-selling film at Sundance with a $10 million purchase from Neon!
