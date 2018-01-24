Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 1:12 am

Ellen Pompeo Steps Out After Revealing 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary

Ellen Pompeo is all smiles as she leaves lunch with a friend at E Baldi on Tuesday afternoon (January 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old actress went cozy and chic in a tan turtleneck sweater, jeans, and a gray cap for her afternoon outing.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen revealed that she makes $575,000 per episode on Grey’s Anatomy (totaling over $20 million per year) – making her the highest paid actress on a primetime drama.

Ellen has also signed a new two season contract with Grey’s Anatomy.
