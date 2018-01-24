Jamie Campbell Bower is Taking His Band Counterfeit on Tour!

Jamie Campbell Bower flashes a smirk as he arrives at press night for the new play Beginning on Tuesday night (January 23) at the Ambassadors Theatre in London, England.

The 29-year-old actor/musician looked handsome in a black overcoat and sneakers as he was joined at the event by Holliday Grainger, Myleene Klass, and Andrew Scott.

Earlier that day, Jamie took to Instagram to announce that he and his band – Counterfeit – are going on tour across the North America!

You can check out the dates and get tickets for their tour at TheRealCounterfeit.com.

