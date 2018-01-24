Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 2:27 am

Jamie Campbell Bower is Taking His Band Counterfeit on Tour!

Jamie Campbell Bower is Taking His Band Counterfeit on Tour!

Jamie Campbell Bower flashes a smirk as he arrives at press night for the new play Beginning on Tuesday night (January 23) at the Ambassadors Theatre in London, England.

The 29-year-old actor/musician looked handsome in a black overcoat and sneakers as he was joined at the event by Holliday Grainger, Myleene Klass, and Andrew Scott.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Campbell Bower

Earlier that day, Jamie took to Instagram to announce that he and his band – Counterfeit – are going on tour across the North America!

You can check out the dates and get tickets for their tour at TheRealCounterfeit.com.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the show…
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 01
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 02
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 03
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 04
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 05
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 06
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 07
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 08
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 09
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 10
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 11
jamie campbell is taking his band counterfeit on tour 12

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andrew Scott, Holliday Grainger, Jamie Campbell Bower, myleene klass

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr