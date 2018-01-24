Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 9:00 am

Joel Taylor Dead - Discovery's 'Storm Chasers' Star Passes Away at 38

Joel Taylor, one of the stars of the Discovery Channel’s reality TV series Storm Chasers, has passed away at the young age of 38.

Former co-star Reed Timmer revealed the tragic news on Facebook.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I can tell you that Joel was at a very happy time in his life, and we’ve been brainstorming non-stop this winter about chasing plans this spring. He has the biggest heart of anyone I know, and has always been there for me through thick and thin. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. My heart goes out to the Taylor family. We lost a legend,” Reed wrote.

No cause of death has been released as of yet. Our thoughts are with Joel‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Photos: Getty
