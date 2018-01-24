Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Julianne Hough Flies Home to L.A. with Husband Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough Flies Home to L.A. with Husband Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich make their way through LAX Airport after touching down in town together on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The couple arrived back home from a trip to Florida, where they attended their friend Tony Robbins‘ event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

“Having the most mind blowing experience at Tony Robbins #businessmastery seminar with these amazing people right here! 💥🔥🙌🏼,” Julianne wrote on her Instagram account over the weekend. “Thank you @tonyrobbins and Sage for your continuous generosity in helping people attain the most valuable tools to create the lives we were meant to live! 🙏🏼.”

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Just Jared on Facebook
julianne hough flies home to la with husband brooks laich 01
julianne hough flies home to la with husband brooks laich 02
julianne hough flies home to la with husband brooks laich 03
julianne hough flies home to la with husband brooks laich 04
julianne hough flies home to la with husband brooks laich 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    They are a good looking couple, and they seem so happy.