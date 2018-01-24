Julianne Hough Flies Home to L.A. with Husband Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich make their way through LAX Airport after touching down in town together on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The couple arrived back home from a trip to Florida, where they attended their friend Tony Robbins‘ event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

“Having the most mind blowing experience at Tony Robbins #businessmastery seminar with these amazing people right here! 💥🔥🙌🏼,” Julianne wrote on her Instagram account over the weekend. “Thank you @tonyrobbins and Sage for your continuous generosity in helping people attain the most valuable tools to create the lives we were meant to live! 🙏🏼.”