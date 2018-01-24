Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 1:43 am

Katy Perry Grabs Dinner with Friends in WeHo

Katy Perry stylishly makes her way into Craig’s Restaurant for a late-night dinner with friends on Tuesday night (January 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old entertainer and American Idol judge went super glam in a matching gold and leopard-print outfit as she enjoyed a night out on the town.

The day before, Katy joined Heidi Klum as they helped honor Minnie House with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The revived season of American Idol will premiere on ABC on Sunday, March 11.
  • gwen

    Stylishly? Super glam?

  • Silly People

    She looks hilarious. That outfit is so cheesy and awful and her haircut is just bad. So unflattering. Doesn’t she have people to tell her this?

  • Amber

    Too much makeup, and an unflattering haircut and outfit.