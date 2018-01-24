Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 9:55 am

Kim Kardashian & Saint West Have Fun with Snapchat Filters (Video)

Kim Kardashian & Saint West Have Fun with Snapchat Filters (Video)

Kim Kardashian had some fun with her son Saint, 2, on Snapchat last night!

The two played with some filters, including one that made Saint look like an alien.

“Are you an alien? Say hi, alien,” Kim can be heard saying in the background.

They then played with the pizza crown filter and the old man filter.

Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their newborn baby girl, Chicago, last week. She’s yet to make her social media debut!

Watch Kim and Saint having fun on Snapchat below…
