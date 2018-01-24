Kristen Bell Has a 'Veronica Mars' Reunion with Chris Lowell!

Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Kristen Bell steps out for a meal with her longtime friend Chris Lowell on Monday afternoon (January 22) in Los Angeles.

The two actors starred together on the beloved series Veronica Mars and also in the 2014 movie that was crowd-funded by fans.

The night before, Kristen was the host of the 2018 SAG Awards, marking the very first time that she awards show has been hosted by anyone.

Chris was at the event as a nominee for his series GLOW.
