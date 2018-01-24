Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 10:45 am

Laura Dern Gets In on the Fun, Responds to That Photo of Her Cute Dog Doppleganger

Laura Dern Gets In on the Fun, Responds to That Photo of Her Cute Dog Doppleganger

There’s a photo of a very cute pup circulating the Internet and going viral because people think it’s Laura Dern‘s dog doppleganger.

It also started with a tweet from a Twitter user saying, “This dog looks like Laura Dern.”

Well, Laura took notice of the tweet and responded. She wrote back, “Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?!” Laura also reposted the photo on Instagram and posted, “Is it just me, or should this dog have played Renata in #biglittlelies”

See the photo of the cute dog here.

FYI: The dog is actually Kimchee The Maltipoo, who has over 6,000 followers on Instagram.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Laura Dern

