Wed, 24 January 2018 at 10:10 am

Melania Trump Inserted Into 'The Bachelor' in Jimmy Kimmel's Spoof Video

Melania Trump Inserted Into 'The Bachelor' in Jimmy Kimmel's Spoof Video

Jimmy Kimmel inserted Melania Trump into Arie Luyendyk, Jr.‘s The Bachelor promos as one of the contestants vying for his heart.

“Donald and Melania Trump didn’t acknowledge their 13th wedding anniversary yesterday and she just backed out of a trip to Switzerland with him. While she may not be joining him there this weekend, she is about to take an amazing journey that we can all share Monday nights here on ABC,” the video description reads.

The video aired during Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch the brand new spoof below…
