Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 1:56 am

Oscar Nom Octavia Spencer Joins Claire Danes & Priyanka Chopra for Sundance Premiere!

Oscar Nom Octavia Spencer Joins Claire Danes & Priyanka Chopra for Sundance Premiere!

Octavia Spencer hits the carpet at the premiere of her movie A Kid Like Jake during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday night (January 23) in Park City, Utah.

The Oscar-winning actress received yet another nomination earlier in the day for her work in the movie The Shape of Water!

Octavia was joined at the event by her co-stars Claire Danes, Priyanka Chopra, Jim Parsons, Amy Landecker, and Leo James Davis.

Jim produced the film alongside his husband Todd Spiewak and fellow producers Paul Bernon and Eric Norsoph, as well as executive producer David Bernon, joined them for the event.

The cast all stopped by the Grey Goose Blue Door to enjoy some cocktails to celebrate the premiere.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Zadig & Voltaire sweater.
Just Jared on Facebook
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 01
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 02
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 03
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 04
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 05
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 06
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 07
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 08
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 09
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 10
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 11
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 12
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 13
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 14
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 15
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 16
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 17
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 18
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 19
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 20
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 21
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 22
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 23
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 24
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 25
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 26
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 27
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 28
octavia spencer claire danes priyanka chopra sundance premiere 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Amy Landecker, Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Leo James Davis, Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, Todd Spiewak

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr