Oscar Nom Octavia Spencer Joins Claire Danes & Priyanka Chopra for Sundance Premiere!

Octavia Spencer hits the carpet at the premiere of her movie A Kid Like Jake during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday night (January 23) in Park City, Utah.

The Oscar-winning actress received yet another nomination earlier in the day for her work in the movie The Shape of Water!

Octavia was joined at the event by her co-stars Claire Danes, Priyanka Chopra, Jim Parsons, Amy Landecker, and Leo James Davis.

Jim produced the film alongside his husband Todd Spiewak and fellow producers Paul Bernon and Eric Norsoph, as well as executive producer David Bernon, joined them for the event.

The cast all stopped by the Grey Goose Blue Door to enjoy some cocktails to celebrate the premiere.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Zadig & Voltaire sweater.