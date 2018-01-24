Pregnant Kate Middleton Brings Awareness to Postpartum Depression for Latest Appearance

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) braves the rain as she arrives at Kings College during a visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute on Wednesday (January 24) in London, England.

The 36-year-old pregnant royal visited the institute to continue an understanding of the challenges and issues surrounding maternal mental health and learn what support is available.

“The Duchess learns what support is available to new mothers and the biological influences on maternal mental health,” Kensington Palace said. “At least 20% of women are affected by mental health problems during pregnancy or in the first year following the birth of a child. If left untreated, it can have significant and long lasting effects on the woman and her family.”

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing a Séraphine coat.