Sarah Hyland Reveals How Boyfriend Wells Adams Slid Into Her DMs!

Sarah Hyland is spilling about how she ended up dating former Bachelorette star Wells Adams!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress recently revealed that Wells slid into her DMs and she was attracted to his confidence.

“We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’” Sarah explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She added, “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that.”

After Wells told her he wanted to take her out next time he was in LA, they ended up getting drinks and tacos!

“I love tacos, he loves tacos…we both love tacos. We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, it’s our thing,” she said.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a SemSem top and Paule Ka trousers.

