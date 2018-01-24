Singer Cher Lloyd Is Pregnant - See Her Sweet Announcement!

Cher Lloyd is pregnant!

The 24-year-old X Factor alum and British singer announced that she and her husband Craig Monk will be welcoming their first child this year.

“I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!,” Cher posted on Instagram, showing off her baby bump.

Congrats!