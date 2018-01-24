Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 11:26 am

Taylor Kitsch Went On Spontaneous Motorcycle Rides to Unwind from His Role As David Koresh In 'Waco'

Taylor Kitsch Went On Spontaneous Motorcycle Rides to Unwind from His Role As David Koresh In 'Waco'

Taylor Kitsch is dapper in a suit while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (January 23) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor talked about playing David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidians who became involved in a 51-day standoff with the FBI in the early 1990s, in his upcoming mini-series WACO and going on motorcycle adventures to unwind from the role.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Kitsch

Taylor also talks about learning to (kind of) sing and play guitar at the same time – Watch the full interview below!

The evening before, Taylor hit the red carpet at the world premiere of WACO with his co-stars Melissa Benoist, Andrea Riseborough and Michael Shannon.


Taylor Kitsch’s Spontaneous Motorcycle Rides Get Him into Trouble
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Taylor Kitsch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr