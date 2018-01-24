Taylor Kitsch Went On Spontaneous Motorcycle Rides to Unwind from His Role As David Koresh In 'Waco'

Taylor Kitsch is dapper in a suit while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (January 23) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor talked about playing David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidians who became involved in a 51-day standoff with the FBI in the early 1990s, in his upcoming mini-series WACO and going on motorcycle adventures to unwind from the role.

Taylor also talks about learning to (kind of) sing and play guitar at the same time – Watch the full interview below!

The evening before, Taylor hit the red carpet at the world premiere of WACO with his co-stars Melissa Benoist, Andrea Riseborough and Michael Shannon.



Taylor Kitsch’s Spontaneous Motorcycle Rides Get Him into Trouble