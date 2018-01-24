The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista Joins Flo Rida for 'Wild Ones' Duet!

Flo Rida is joined on stage by The Arrangement actress Christine Evangelista for an impromptu duet of his song “Wild Ones” at a fun event held last week at Baoli in Miami, Fla.

The party was hosted by Patrick Byrne and his tZERO co-founders John Tabacco and Joe Cammarata to celebrate the launch of their tZERO crypto offering.

Christine and her friend Ashley Greene partied the night away with the group!

The night before, the ladies had a fun girls’ night out with pal Rhiannon Ellis at the Versace Mansion for a tZERO dinner.