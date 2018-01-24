The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

The Chainsmokers‘ Alex Pall is breaking his silence after his ex girlfriend, Tori Woodward, publicly accused him of cheating on her multiple times.

Among other things, Tori wrote, “After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he’s remorsely [sic] cheated on me. That ‘psycho bitch’ from Vegas, the ‘lame Instagram model’ caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched. Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it’s not that bad and, in different words, that because he’s famous now, he has a different rulebook for decency. What’s perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.”

Alex was caught at the airport by TMZ and he spoke about Tori and the cheating.

“She deserves the best…I wish nothing but the best for her. She deserves a better guy than me,” Alex said. “I’ve been miserable.”

When Alex was asked what he learned from the whole experience, he said, “Be a better person and take care of those who love you.”