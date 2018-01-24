Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 11:10 am

This 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Trailer Is Going to Make You So Excited for the Movie - Watch Now!

This 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Trailer Is Going to Make You So Excited for the Movie - Watch Now!

There’s a brand new trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising, and it’s going to get you so excited for the upcoming film!

John Boyega stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.

Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

Check out the movie, in theaters on March 23.
