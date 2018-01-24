Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 9:55 am

Timothee Chalamet Reacts to Best Actor Oscar Nomination!

Timothee Chalamet Reacts to Best Actor Oscar Nomination!

Timothee Chalamet has released a statement reacting to his Academy Award nomination!

The 22-year-old is officially the youngest Best Actor in almost 80 years to score a nomination. He’s up for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

“Wow, what an incredible morning. I’m a bit in shock. The feeling of gratitude I have at the moment has less to do with individual achievement and more with the appreciation for the artists past honored in this category and all of the nominees of this year,” Timothee told Entertainment Weekly. “I am in awe of the pedigree of the Academy. I am truly honored.”

“I’ve been traveling with Armie Hammer the last twelve hours. We land in two hours and we will be back in Italy together for the first time in a year and a half. Tonight we’re getting dinner with Luca Guadagnino,” Timothee added. “Without Luca’s true mastery and vision, and without Armie’s trust and guidance, without the public arts funding that made my high school education at LaGuardia possible, I wouldn’t be in this position. Thank you to those that made this possible, and the Academy, for this recognition.”

Pictured: Timothee all smiles while joining co-star Armie and director Luca at their photo call for Call Me By Your Name held at De Russie Hotel on Wednesday (January 24) in Rome, Italy.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Contigo; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Luca Guadagnino, Timothee Chalamet

