Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 12:10 pm

'Aladdin' Live-Action Movie Finishes Filming!

Disney’s live-action movie Aladdin has just finished filming!

The Guy Ritchie-directed re-imagining of the classic ’90s animated film officially wrapped as of Wednesday (January 24), according to Mena Massoud, who will be playing the titular role.

“That’s a wrap on Aladdin! It’s been an incredible journey and I can’t wait for you all to see it next year. Thank you to the cast & crew for your endless hard work and your passion. #Aladdin #2019″ he wrote on his Instagram.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

