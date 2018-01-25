'Aladdin' Live-Action Movie Finishes Filming!

Disney’s live-action movie Aladdin has just finished filming!

The Guy Ritchie-directed re-imagining of the classic ’90s animated film officially wrapped as of Wednesday (January 24), according to Mena Massoud, who will be playing the titular role.

“That’s a wrap on Aladdin! It’s been an incredible journey and I can’t wait for you all to see it next year. Thank you to the cast & crew for your endless hard work and your passion. #Aladdin #2019″ he wrote on his Instagram.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.

