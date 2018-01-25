Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces &amp; Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 7:11 pm

Bradley Cooper is All Smiles Stepping Out in Santa Monica!

Bradley Cooper is All Smiles Stepping Out in Santa Monica!

Bradley Cooper jokes around with a friend as he steps out on Thursday afternoon (January 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor kept things cool in a gray beanie, navy coat, and a white T-shirt as he enjoyed an afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

Earlier this week, Bradley and longtime love Irina Shayk hit the beach – and you can head over to TMZ to see the photos!

ICYMI, the release date for Bradley‘s upcoming movie – A Star is Born – starring Lady Gaga was recently pushed back again.
Photos: Backgrid USA
