Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces &amp; Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 8:11 pm

'Charmed' Reboot Gets Pilot Order from The CW!

'Charmed' Reboot Gets Pilot Order from The CW!

The fan favorite series Charmed is officially getting a reboot. After speculation that the project was in the works, The CW has ordered a pilot for the upcoming series.

The reboot is set to take place in the present day and will feature a feminist twist.

“This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done,” the official description reads (via EW).

Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty starred in the original WB series, but no word yet if they will reprise their roles or appear at all.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alyssa Milano, Charmed, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • ShellBell

    I’m assuming since it’s a reboot, the show will also ‘borrow’ ideas from other shows and films like the original did all the time.

  • Mara

    No. Just no.

  • Mara

    No. Just no.

  • d1g1t4l_nrg

    Sounds good to me!

  • Maria M.

    The original sucked big time. I can already tell that the reboot will raise the bar for bad TV.

  • tom

    Laziness that’s what it is.