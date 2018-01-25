'Charmed' Reboot Gets Pilot Order from The CW!

The fan favorite series Charmed is officially getting a reboot. After speculation that the project was in the works, The CW has ordered a pilot for the upcoming series.

The reboot is set to take place in the present day and will feature a feminist twist.

“This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done,” the official description reads (via EW).

Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty starred in the original WB series, but no word yet if they will reprise their roles or appear at all.