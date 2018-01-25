Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Coco Rocha Reveals Second Baby Will be a Boy!

Coco Rocha Reveals Second Baby Will be a Boy!

Coco Rocha is having a boy!

After walking in the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture PFW show, the 29-year-old model announced on Instagram that she and husband James Conran will be expecting a son later this summer.

“Carrying my son in my belly with my daughter @ioniconran by my side, I will never forget this day! Thank you @jpgaultierofficial for another unforgettable moment on the runway, my heart is so full. 💕,” Coco wrote along with a video of herself and 2-year-old daughter Ioni walking the runway.

Also pictured inside: Coco Rocha and Jean-Paul Gaultier attending the 16th Sidaction on Thursday (January 25) in Paris, France.
