Diane Kruger Celebrates Her Dynamic 'DuJour' Cover
Diane Kruger steps out in a corseted outfit while attending the celebration of her “dynamic” DuJour cover on Thursday (January 25) at Vnyl in New York City.
The 41-year-old actress was joined at the event by her fashion designer friend Jason Wu, the mag’s editor-in-chief Jason Binn, and her manager Jason Weinberg.
Diane is back in the states after a trip to Paris for fashion week.
FYI: Diane is wearing a Mugler outfit.
