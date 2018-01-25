Top Stories
Thu, 25 January 2018 at 9:32 pm

Diane Kruger Celebrates Her Dynamic 'DuJour' Cover

Diane Kruger Celebrates Her Dynamic 'DuJour' Cover

Diane Kruger steps out in a corseted outfit while attending the celebration of her “dynamic” DuJour cover on Thursday (January 25) at Vnyl in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress was joined at the event by her fashion designer friend Jason Wu, the mag’s editor-in-chief Jason Binn, and her manager Jason Weinberg.

Diane is back in the states after a trip to Paris for fashion week.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Mugler outfit.

