Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 11:50 am

Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested for Armed Robbery

  • Disney star Adam Hicks, who has starred in Zeke and Luther, Pair of Kings, and Lemonade Mouth, was arrested for armed robbery – TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes lined up an exciting new gig – Just Jared Jr
  • See what classic TV show is returning – Lainey Gossip
  • Gal Gadot reacts to Wonder Woman’s Oscar snubs – TooFab
  • Lorde covered a Carly Rae Jepsen song and it’s amazing – MTV
  • Guess who is returning to Grey’s AnatomyPopsugar
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr