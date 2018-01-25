Elle King Celebrates Anniversary After Reconciling with Husband Andrew Ferguson

Elle King and Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson are giving their marriage another try.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) to share photo in honor of the couple’s anniversary.

“2 yrs,” Elle captioned the below photo of cupcakes with photos of the couple on them.

Back in May, Elle revealed that she and Fergie had secretly wed, but had also split.

Elle and Fergie tied the knot just three weeks after they met back in 2016.

“My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost,” Elle wrote at the time of the split.