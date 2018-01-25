Top Stories
Thu, 25 January 2018 at 11:09 am

Emmy Rossum Premieres 'A Futile And Stupid Gesture' at 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

Emmy Rossum rocks an all black ensemble while attending the premiere of her latest film A Futile And Stupid Gesture held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on Wednesday (January 24) in Park City, Utah.

The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Joel McHale, Matt Walsh, Thomas Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Camille Guaty, Elvy Yost and director David Wain.

The upcoming Netflix comedy follows the ups and down of the creators of the infamously funny National Lampoon business back in the 1970s and ’80s.

Will Forte stars as Doug Kenney with Domhnall as Henry Beard, the duo behind the National Lampoon magazine and production company that spawned Animal House and Caddyshack.

A Futile and Stupid Gesture will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on Friday, January 26 – Watch the trailer here!
