Ethan Hawke Says Watching Daughter in 'Little Women' is 'One of the Most Amazing Moments of My Life'

Ethan Hawke is one proud parent!

The 47-year-old actor’s 19-year-old daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke stars as Jo March in the new BBC adaption of Little Women, and he’s totally thrilled about it.

“Words cannot explain,” Ethan expressed (via People) while attending Cinema Cafe with Rupert Everett during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge on Tuesday (January 23) in Park City, Utah. “She was always an artist, writing poems, singing songs. She didn’t discover acting until junior year of high school.”

“It’s one of the most amazing moments of my life watching her in Little Women,” Ethan continued. “She didn’t do a good job, she did a great job. To see your child thrive, and to see her thrive at a profession that you have a lot of respect for, that I’ve dedicated my life to, I was so proud of her.”

Also pictured: Ethan joining director Anthony Mandler at the Feature Film Competition Dinner during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Shop on Thursday (January 24) in Park City, Utah.