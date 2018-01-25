Grammys 2018 Presenters - Celebrity Lineup Revealed!

The 2018 Grammys are this weekend, and the lineup of presenters taking the stage has just been revealed.

The celebs who will be live at the show presenting awards includes musicians, actors and actresses, TV hosts, athletes, and more. It’s sure to be quite the star-studded show!

Be sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, on Sunday (January 28) 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS. We’ll be live blogging the show as well, so stay tuned!

Grammys Presenters

Grammy winner Tony Bennett

current GRAMMY nominee Dave Chappelle

GRAMMY winner and current nominee Kelly Clarkson

NFL star Victor Cruz

GRAMMY winner Eve

GRAMMY nominee Jim Gaffigan

actress Katie Holmes

GRAMMY nominee Nick Jonas

actress Anna Kendrick

15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys

10-time GRAMMY winner John Legend

actor Shemar Moore

television host Trevor Noah

current GRAMMY nominee Sarah Silverman

actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld

GRAMMY nominee Donnie Wahlberg

Grammys Performers

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

Alessia Cara

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Eric Church

Gary Clark Jr.

Miley Cyrus

Daddy Yankee

DJ Khaled

Luis Fonsi

Emmylou Harris

Elton John

Kesha

Khalid

Lady Gaga

Kendrick Lamar

Little Big Town

Logic

Patti LuPone

Bruno Mars

Maren Morris

Pink

Ben Platt

Rihanna

Zuleyka Rivera

Sam Smith

Chris Stapleton

Sting

SZA

Bryson Tiller

U2