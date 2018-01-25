Grammys 2018 Presenters - Celebrity Lineup Revealed!
The 2018 Grammys are this weekend, and the lineup of presenters taking the stage has just been revealed.
The celebs who will be live at the show presenting awards includes musicians, actors and actresses, TV hosts, athletes, and more. It’s sure to be quite the star-studded show!
Be sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, on Sunday (January 28) 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS. We’ll be live blogging the show as well, so stay tuned!
Grammys Presenters
Grammy winner Tony Bennett
current GRAMMY nominee Dave Chappelle
GRAMMY winner and current nominee Kelly Clarkson
NFL star Victor Cruz
GRAMMY winner Eve
GRAMMY nominee Jim Gaffigan
actress Katie Holmes
GRAMMY nominee Nick Jonas
actress Anna Kendrick
15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys
10-time GRAMMY winner John Legend
actor Shemar Moore
television host Trevor Noah
current GRAMMY nominee Sarah Silverman
actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld
GRAMMY nominee Donnie Wahlberg
Grammys Performers
Jon Batiste
Brothers Osborne
Alessia Cara
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Eric Church
Gary Clark Jr.
Miley Cyrus
Daddy Yankee
DJ Khaled
Luis Fonsi
Emmylou Harris
Elton John
Kesha
Khalid
Lady Gaga
Kendrick Lamar
Little Big Town
Logic
Patti LuPone
Bruno Mars
Maren Morris
Pink
Ben Platt
Rihanna
Zuleyka Rivera
Sam Smith
Chris Stapleton
Sting
SZA
Bryson Tiller
U2