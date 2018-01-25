Here's How Jessica Chastain Got Octavia Spencer Equal Pay on Their Movie

Octavia Spencer told a story of how Jessica Chastain helped her get equal pay on an upcoming film they’re making together Universal.

“I said, ‘But here’s the thing, women of color on that spectrum, we make far less than white women. So, if we’re gonna have that conversation about pay equity, we gotta bring the women of color to the table. And I told her my story, and we talked numbers, and she was quiet, and she said she had no idea that that’s what it was like for women of color,” Octavia said. “I love that woman, because she’s walking the walk and she’s actually talking the talk. [Jessica] said, ‘Octavia, we’re gonna get you paid on this filmm” Octavia said (via THR).

Well, the pair negotiated together for the film!

“She said, ‘You and I are gonna be tied together. We’re gonna be favored nations, and we’re gonna make the same thing, you are going to make that amount.’ Fast-forward to last week, we’re making five times what we asked for,” Octavia added.